Freitag, 22.03.2024
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2024 | 12:46
112 Leser

(0)

Listing of AS Storent Holding bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 22, 2024 to list AS Storent Holding bonds on
Baltic Bond list as of March 25, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name    Storent Holding                    
Securities ISIN code   LV0000850345                      
Securities maturity   21.09.2026                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one   100 EUR                        
 security                                    
Number of listed     100 000                        
 securities                                   
Nominal value      10 000 000 EUR                     
Fixed annual coupon   10% per year                      
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Four times per year on every September 21, December 21,
             March 21, June 21                   
Trading ticker      STOH100026A                      

AS Storent Holding Prospectus supplement and Final Terms of the issues are
available in the announcements here and here. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
