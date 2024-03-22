Listing of AS Storent Holding bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 22, 2024 to list AS Storent Holding bonds on Baltic Bond list as of March 25, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name Storent Holding Securities ISIN code LV0000850345 Securities maturity 21.09.2026 date Nominal value of one 100 EUR security Number of listed 100 000 securities Nominal value 10 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon 10% per year rate Coupon payments Four times per year on every September 21, December 21, March 21, June 21 Trading ticker STOH100026A AS Storent Holding Prospectus supplement and Final Terms of the issues are available in the announcements here and here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.