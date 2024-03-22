Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
Anzeige

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
22.03.24
08:04 Uhr
4,350 Euro
-0,020
-0,46 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3904,60013:58
Dow Jones News
22.03.2024 | 12:52
132 Leser



Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Establishment of an Employee Benefit Trust

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Establishment of an Employee Benefit Trust 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Establishment of an Employee Benefit Trust 
22-March-2024 / 11:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
Establishment of an Employee Benefit Trust 
 
Dublin and London | 22 March 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Company'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that it has established an 
Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT"). The EBT will be for the benefit of current and future employees. Existing Long Term 
Incentive plan arrangements may be satisfied by the newly established EBT. 
 
The EBT will act independently of the Company, managed by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited, and may periodically 
make market purchases of ordinary shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in order to, among other things, satisfy 
future option exercises of vested options granted pursuant to the Company's share option scheme. 
 
To this end, the EBT has completed on the 21st March 2023, the acquisition of 1,093,600 million Ordinary Shares to 
fulfil the exercise of vested options under the 2021 LTIP Award under the Company's share option scheme. 
 
 
Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc              smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Sean McKeon,                   Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  311519 
EQS News ID:  1865563 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1865563&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2024 07:21 ET (11:21 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
