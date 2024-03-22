NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in XXL due to subsequent offering (87/24)

The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL) published on March 22, 2024. The Board of XXL has decided on a subsequent offering of up to 85 714 285 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription price is NOK 0.70 per share. The Ex-date is today, March 22, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). The option and forward/future contracts in XXL are suspended for trading on March 22, 2024. For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1206354