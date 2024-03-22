Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CQT | ISIN: NO0010716863 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XX
Frankfurt
22.03.24
08:04 Uhr
0,055 Euro
0,000
-0,36 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XXL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XXL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0690,06913:09
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2024 | 12:58
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in XXL due to subsequent offering (87/24)

The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL)
published on March 22, 2024. 

The Board of XXL has decided on a subsequent offering of up to 85 714 285 new
shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription
price is NOK 0.70 per share. The Ex-date is today, March 22, 2024. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and regular
forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). 

The option and forward/future contracts in XXL are suspended for trading on
March 22, 2024. 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1206354
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.