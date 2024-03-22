Hyzon Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial And Operating Results

Announces first commercial delivery of fuel cell electric truck in the U.S.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon (NASDAQ: HYZN) (Hyzon or the Company), a U.S.-based manufacturer and global supplier of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell systems focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced its fourth quarter 2023 financial and operational results:

Recent Highlights

Advanced single stack 200kW fuel cell technology from B-sample to C-sample development phase

Completed first deliveries in the United States, including four fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to Performance Food Group (PFG) at its Vistar facility in Fontana, California

Commenced trial deployment of a fuel cell electric waste collection truck with REMONDIS Australia, a global recycling, service, and water company

Deployed 19 FCEVs in 2023 at the high-end of 15-20 FCEV guidance range, including PFG deliveries and REMONDIS commercial trial vehicle

Accelerated refuse program in North America through a recently announced Joint Development Agreement with New Way Trucks, the largest private refuse equipment manufacturer in North America

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments of $112.3 million as of December 31, 2023, from $137.8 million as of September 30, 2023

"2023 was an inflection point for Hyzon from a commercial and operational standpoint. We deployed 19 vehicles globally, including to both large fleet and drayage customers and our first heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck in the United States. Additionally, we advanced our industry-leading single stack 200kW fuel cell technology from B-sample to C-sample development by completing manufacturing and factory acceptance testing, full design verification, and certain durability testing of 25 200kW fuel cell system B-samples. Operationally, we took steps to drive efficiencies and significantly reduce our monthly cash burn rate while accelerating our leading 200kW fuel cell system technology and FCEV commercialization," said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parker Meeks.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Deployments

As of December 31, 2023, Hyzon deployed 19 vehicles under commercial agreements to customers in 2023, towards the upper end of its annual guidance range of 15-20 vehicles. Of those vehicles, five were deployed in the U.S. to both drayage and large fleet customers, three in Europe, and 11 in Australia.

In Q4 2023, as a part of the 19 deployments, the Company also announced the commercial trial deployment of its first fuel cell electric waste collection truck to REMONDIS Australia. The four month trial completed successfully, and Hyzon is working with REMONDIS to transfer ownership of the truck to REMONDIS under the existing commercial agreement.

Commercial Progress

The Company announced sale and delivery of a heavy-duty FCEV in the United States to a U.S. drayage customer operating at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, marking Hyzon's entry into the U.S. drayage market in Q4 2023.

Hyzon also delivered four FCEVs to leading food distributor and supplier, PFG, in December 2023. Contingent upon a successful trial with Hyzon's 200kW FCEV, Hyzon and PFG plan to collaborate on an agreement for 15 200kW FCEVs, with an option for an additional 30 FCEVs.

Hyzon entered into a revised commercial agreement with TR Group, New Zealand's largest heavy-duty truck fleet owner, for up to 20 FCEVs upfit with Hyzon's single stack 200kW fuel cell system. Following the initial commercial trial, TR Group has an option to purchase the two trial trucks as well as to upfit another 18 trucks with Hyzon's 200kW fuel cell systems.

Single Stack 200kW Fuel Cell System Advances to C-Sample Development Phase

Hyzon completed its B-sample development phase of the 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS) in Q4 2023, and advanced to C-sample development phase. In Hyzon's C-sample phase, FCSs are built with production tooling to meet all technical requirements. This step precedes Start of Production (SOP), which is currently on track for the second half of 2024.

The Company develops and builds key components for its 200kW FCSs in-house at its fuel cell production facility in Bolingbrook, Ill., including proprietary electrode formulations and Hyzon's roll-to-roll, Membrane Electrode Assembly manufacturing line. Hyzon has less than $5 million in estimated remaining capital expenditures to reach SOP, with an expected capacity at SOP of 700 200kW fuel cell systems over three shifts.

Newly Appointed Chief Technology Officer

In December 2023, Hyzon announced the appointment of Dr. Christian Mohrdieck as Chief Technology Officer. Mohrdieck joins Hyzon with extensive C-Suite experience, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer of cellcentric GmbH & Co. KG, a joint venture between Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group AB.

Prior to his role at cellcentric, Mohrdieck was Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell GmbH since 2015, before it merged into Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Updates

As of December 31, 2023, unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $112.3 million, approximately $25.5 million lower than the September 30, 2023 balance of $137.8 million. Net cash burn of $25.5 million during the quarter represented the lowest quarterly net cash burn over the last nine quarters and the fourth consecutive quarter of declining net cash burn.

"We are pleased with the continued progress we have made on reducing our net cash burn through focused operational efficiencies, cash management, lower legal and professional services expenses, and strategic focus. Our quarterly net cash burn in Q4 came to $25.5 million representing a fourth consecutive quarter of declining burn, showing our continued focus on prudent cash and capital management while driving our technology and commercialization progress forward," said Hyzon Chief Financial Officer Stephen Weiland.

HYZON MOTORS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,280

$ 60,554 Short-term investments -

194,775 Accounts receivable 498

29 Unbilled receivable 1,599

- Related party receivable -

6,578 Inventory 28,811

35,553 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,335

15,365 Total current assets 152,523

312,854 Property, plant, and equipment, net 18,569

22,420 Right-of-use assets 4,741

9,181 Equity method investments 8,382

8,500 Investments in equity securities 763

15,030 Other assets 6,157

6,911 Total Assets $ 191,135

$ 374,896 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,479

$ 13,798 Accrued liabilities 30,116

25,587 Related party payables 265

433 Contract liabilities 8,872

3,919 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,821

2,132 Total current liabilities 42,553

45,869 Long term liabilities





Lease liabilities 5,733

7,492 Private placement warrant liability 160

1,122 Earnout liability 1,725

10,927 Deferred income taxes -

526 Accrued SEC settlement 8,000

- Other liabilities 2,964

1,901 Total Liabilities $ 61,135

$ 67,837 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 245,081,497 and 244,509,208

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 25

25 Treasury stock, at cost; 3,769,592 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (6,446)

(6,446) Additional paid-in capital 380,261

372,942 Accumulated deficit (242,640)

(58,598) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (514)

(153) Total Hyzon Motors Inc. stockholders' equity 130,686

307,770 Noncontrolling interest (686)

(711) Total Stockholders' Equity 130,000

307,059 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 191,135

$ 374,896

HYZON MOTORS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 295

$ 3,726 Operating expense:





Cost of revenue 15,656

23,320 Research and development 43,729

39,132 Selling, general, and administrative 121,164

114,073 Restructuring and related charges 7,765

- Total operating expenses 188,314

176,525 Loss from operations (188,019)

(172,799) Other income (expense):





Change in fair value of private placement warrant liability 962

14,106 Change in fair value of earnout liability 9,202

92,834 Gain (loss) on equity securities (14,267)

10,082 Foreign currency exchange loss and other expense, net (1,402)

(549) Investment income and interest income, net 9,006

2,339 Total other income (expense) 3,501

118,812 Loss before income taxes $ (184,518)

$ (53,987) Income tax expense (benefit) (492)

526 Net loss $ (184,026)

$ (54,513) Less: Net gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 16

(22,327) Net loss attributable to Hyzon $ (184,042)

$ (32,186)







Comprehensive loss:





Net loss $ (184,026)

$ (54,513) Foreign currency translation adjustment 951

(1,921) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments (1,303)

1,303 Comprehensive loss $ (184,378)

$ (55,131) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 25

(22,443) Comprehensive loss attributable to Hyzon $ (184,403)

$ (32,688) Net loss per share attributable to Hyzon:





Basic $ (0.75)

$ (0.13) Diluted $ (0.75)

$ (0.13) Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 244,774

248,040 Diluted 244,774

248,040

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):





Year Ended

December 31,

2023

Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Net loss

$ (184,026)

$ (54,513) Interest expense

17

41 Income tax expense (benefit)

(492)

526 Depreciation and amortization

3,977

3,704 EBITDA

$ (180,524)

$ (50,242) Adjusted for:







Change in fair value of private placement warrant liability

(962)

(14,106) Change in fair value of earnout liability

(9,202)

(92,834) (Gain) loss on equity securities

14,267

(10,082) Stock-based compensation

7,481

5,332 Executive transition charges (1)

-

602 Regulatory and legal matters (2)

35,983

29,816 Acquisition-related expenses (3)

-

8,400 Investment and interest income

(9,023)

(2,380) Restructuring and related charges

7,765

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ (134,215)

$ (125,494)





(1) The 2022 executive transition charges include a separation payment and salary expense for technical advisory services related to the Company's former Executive Chairman. (2) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with the short-seller analyst article from September 2021, and investigations and litigation related thereto. The year ended December 31, 2023 includes the legal loss contingency accrual of $25.0 million from the final resolution of the SEC investigation. (3) Acquisition-related expenses incurred for potential and actual acquisitions that are unrelated to the current operations and are neither comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results. The 2022 expenses relate to the Orten business combination cancellation.

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles cash flow used in operating activities to our free cash flow (in thousands):





Year Ended

December 31,

2023

Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Cash used in operating activities

$ (135,606)

$ (149,097) Less: Capital expenditures

(7,849)

(14,133) Free cash flow

$ (143,455)

$ (163,230)

