In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, remained steady at $23. 813/kg this week, unchanged from the previous week, reflecting stable market fundamentals A source familiar with the global polysilicon market told OPIS that prices are poised to fluctuate within a fair range, as the dynamics of supply and demand in the polysilicon market outside of China are not anticipated to undergo significant changes in the short ...

