Volatility in the global PV market did not go unnoticed this week at the Solar Solutions Amsterdam trade fair. However, the prevailing impression is that the Dutch PV market is poised for stability. The organizers of Solar Solutions Amsterdam counted exactly 5,124 visitors on the first day of the event. On the second day of the trade fair, for which no figures are currently available, the Expo Greater Amsterdam was visibly better filled, and there was a lot of activity at the 200 trade fair stands. It therefore looks as if the 14,877 visitors recorded last year for all three days of the trade ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...