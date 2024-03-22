TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company"), a net lease real estate investment trust focused on investing in high quality healthcare properties across the continuum of care, today announced the acquisition of five Class A healthcare facilities located in Arizona and Texas (the "Portfolio"), for a contract purchase price of $85.5 million.

The Portfolio is comprised of four built-to-suit micro-hospitals and one freestanding emergency department, totaling approximately 158,000 square feet on a combined 17.5 acres. Each of the micro-hospitals is licensed for 8-inpatient beds, and offers a 13-bed emergency department, operating room, laboratory, diagnostic imaging suite, and a pharmacy. The freestanding emergency department is a 13-bed full-service emergency center, constructed to also offer the same services as the micro-hospitals.

The Portfolio is 100% leased by Tenet Healthcare Corporation ("Tenet"), one of the nation's largest healthcare systems, with over 15,000 licensed beds, which designed and developed these facilities from 2019 through 2021. Each property is operated under the name of the local affiliated hospital brand of Tenet. Two of the micro-hospitals are in the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") and operate under the brand of Abrazo Health. One micro-hospital and the freestanding emergency department are in the Tucson, Arizona MSA and operate under the brand of Carondelet Health. The additional micro-hospital is in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas MSA and operates under the brand of Valley Baptist Health. Tenet strategically chose each of these locations due to its belief that each exhibits strong population density and demographics, and positive growth characteristics.

" We are pleased to announce the closing of this portfolio of properties which are emblematic of the healthcare facilities that Sila Realty Trust is focused on acquiring - high quality, well located, strong credit tenancy with healthcare system affiliations," stated Michael A. Seton, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. " This acquisition demonstrates our ability to source property and invest capital in what we believe to be an accretive manner to the Company while others remain on the sidelines."

About Sila Realty Trust, Inc.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. is a net lease real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with a strategic focus on investing in the significant, growing, and resilient healthcare sector of the U.S. economy. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio is comprised of high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 131 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 62 markets across the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, other than historical fact, may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties. No forward-looking statement is intended to, nor shall it, serve as a guarantee of future performance. You can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. Additional factors include those described under the section entitled Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of Part I of the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC, copies of which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

