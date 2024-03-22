3BL Welcomes Jennifer Lindenauer as Chief Marketing Officer, Ushering In a New Era of Impact Storytelling

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / 3BL, the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jennifer Lindenauer as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. With a remarkable track record in social impact strategy, strategic communications, integrated marketing, and branding, Lindenauer is poised to elevate 3BL's mission of empowering organizations through powerful impact storytelling.

Lindenauer brings a track record of over 15 years in executive leadership, cultivated through roles at renowned organizations including REI, Upworthy, The Guardian, Fenton Communications, and MoveOn.org. Her extensive experience includes crafting innovative strategies and compelling narratives that drive impactful brand purpose initiatives. With the ability to blend brand purpose, strategic insight, and storytelling prowess, she has spearheaded groundbreaking campaigns for global giants such as PepsiCo, Starbucks, and Nature Valley. Notably, as Divisional Vice President of Local and Inclusion Marketing at REI, Lindenauer was responsible for building the program from inception to scale across the U.S. In just the last year under her leadership, targeted category sales surged by over 80% and membership sales by 700%. Moreover, Lindenauer's leadership extended to championing the development of REI's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy, laying the foundation for a more diverse and resilient future.

"Jenn's arrival at 3BL marks a significant milestone for our company," said Charlie Wilkie, CEO of 3BL. "Her passion for social impact, coupled with her extensive experience in communications and sustainability, perfectly aligns with our vision. I've had the privilege of witnessing the magic Jenn creates by combining creativity with ambition. Together, we're ready to embark on a new chapter, driving even greater impact for our clients and the world."

Lindenauer's appointment comes on the heels of several pivotal developments at 3BL, including the expansion of the company's Brand Studio capabilities and the publication of landmark research quantifying the impact of sustainability on businesses' bottom lines. With Lindenauer at the helm of the marketing and client services team, 3BL is well-positioned to strengthen its innovative offerings, helping brands amplify their reputation, reach, and impact.

"I am honored and excited to join the talented team at 3BL," Lindenauer said. "3BL's commitment to driving positive change through impact storytelling aligns with my personal and professional values and aspirations. I look forward to collaborating with our clients and partners to create compelling programs that ignite action to foster a future that is more sustainable and equitable."

As 3BL continues to lead the charge in sustainability and social impact communications, Lindenauer's expertise and leadership will undoubtedly propel the company to new heights, solidifying its position as the go-to partner for organizations seeking to make a lasting difference.

