8-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Zeke Walters Strikes a Chord at Sinceri Senior Living Community

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / At just eight years old, Zeke Walters is proving that age is no barrier to making a difference. This young piano virtuoso is not only enchanting audiences with his melodies but also raising funds for a cause close to his heart - the Alzheimer's Association.

Zeke's journey began at Walnut Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, a Sinceri Senior Living Community, where his mother serves as the administrator. Witnessing firsthand music's profound impact on memory care residents, Zeke felt a calling to bring joy through his piano playing.

"Miraculously, even though there is disease, it kind of wipes out their memory, there's still one thing they can still remember: music," Zeke explained. "I found if I play the piano, I can bring joy to them."

Zeke decided to take his passion a step further by raising funds for Alzheimer's research. Every year, he participates in Walnut Creek's "Walk to End Alzheimer's," and he's on a mission to make an even bigger impact this month.

To raise money, Zeke will be playing the piano during a fundraiser at the Pie Pan Restaurant on March 23rd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. "So, if you wanna come, you can just reserve a reservation," says Zeke.

His mother, Kelli, expressed her pride in Zeke's efforts: "The entire nature of what I get to do at Walnut Creek has always focused on family - both the families of our residents and our staff. My children have been spending time in our community since the day they were born, have had the opportunity to meet many of our residents over the years, and see how dementia and Alzheimer's disease affect their daily lives. Each year, we plan fundraisers to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, and they have always been a part of those efforts. It has been humbling to see Zeke choose to utilize a gift he's been given to benefit a population that has grown close to his heart. Not only have his efforts led to an increase in Alzheimer's awareness and monetary donations here in our community, but they also put a smile on the faces of our residents each time he comes to entertain!"

Join Zeke Walters in his mission to raise awareness for Alzheimer's, and check out Walnut Creek's Walk to End Alzheimer's team.

https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2024/KY-GreaterKentuckyandSouthernIndiana?team_id=854466&pg=team&fr_id=17638

About Sinceri Senior Living:

Sinceri Senior Living is a premier senior living management company that provides services to seniors in 74 communities and 20 states, serving approximately 4,800 seniors across the U.S. Sinceri Senior Living manages all levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities. From the legacy of its first dedicated memory care community more than 35 years ago, Sinceri Senior Living has built a reputation for expertly managing senior living properties, including owned and managed facilities, with highly sought-after personalized care and exceptional, unique programming for residents and their families.

Contact Information

Missy Day

Vice President of Marketing and Communication

missy.day@sincerisl.com

(800) 254-9442

SOURCE: Sinceri Senior Living

View the original press release on newswire.com.