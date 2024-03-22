Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (the 'Company')

(BOURSE:SGRO)

The Company announces, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), that Simon Fraser, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of St James's Place plc with effect from 22 April 2024.

