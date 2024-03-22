Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 26 March 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 92,094,480 shares (USD 920.944,8) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 570,006 shares (USD 5,700.06) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 92,664,486 shares (USD 926,644.86) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: USD 36.14 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66