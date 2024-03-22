The Global Solar Council and Global Wind Organisation are collaborating on the development of standardized, basic training for PV technicians, starting with utility-scale solar. The Global Solar Council is developing training standards for the world's PV technician workforce, in collaboration with the Global Wind Organisation. The Solar Training Standards Initiative will develop sector-wide standards to ensure the safety, quality, and growth of the solar PV workforce. It will begin with work on standardized training modules, consisting of learning objectives covering the most common work processes ...

