Institute of BioMedical Research Corp.: MRES: M2Bio Food and Beverage Wraps Up 2023/ 2024 Looking Ahead

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK:MRES), a vanguard entity at the forefront of nutraceutical biotechnology, specialising in alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin, and cutting-edge mental health therapeutic research driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the following updates with its M2Bio Food and Beverage division:

M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage had a stellar 2023

The year started with 15 SKUs and ended with 32 SKUs. One of the outstanding new product ranges was the Liviana® Peanut Butter Range, which consists of light roast peanut butter and dark roast peanut butter-both available in smooth and crunchy form. The peanuts are from the Northern Cape in South Africa and are extremely high in oleic acid, which can assist with heart health by reducing cholesterol and inflammation.

"The debut of our Liviana® Peanut Butter range took the market by storm, selling out within an astonishing three weeks! After this remarkable success, our second production was swiftly concluded in early February. Given the overwhelming acclaim, we're already initiating another round of production," shared Michael Sachar, CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage. "The demand has been so phenomenal that we're exploring even more innovative flavours and health-conscious variations to delight our customers further."

In 2023, M2Bio Sciences expanded its presence in South Africa, growing its independent stockist network from 127 to 229. Additionally, a partnership with the Spar Group now sees Medspresso and Liviana products featured in 46 Spar locations.

Warren Kansley, the Sales Manager, emphasised the significant venture into Spar retail markets, showcasing the strong demand for premium, health-focused products among consumers in South Africa. This strategic shift has increased the popularity of the Medspresso and Liviana brands within this retail network.

In 2024, M2Bio Sciences is expanding its catalogue to over 60 SKUs, introducing scientifically advanced and health-focused products. Highlighted by the Liviana® Black Garlic Range in February, which merges the health advantages of fermented garlic with top-tier Liviana® Extra Virgin Olive Oil, available in three unique blends: Estate Select, Eureka Lemon, and Chilli Pepper Trilogy. Additionally, the lineup will feature Liviana Pickled Peppers and Crushed Garlic & Chilli Peppers, utilising natural fermentation and the benefits of bioactive compounds capsaicin and allicin. The wellness journey continues with the Liviana CBD-infused Chocolate and Medspresso Tea Ranges, combining the therapeutic properties of CBD with gourmet flavours. Furthermore, the polyphenol-rich Liviana Olive Range and scientifically formulated Healthy Drinks line are tailored to support holistic health, emphasising gut well-being. Completing the innovation spectrum, the Dr AnnaRx Premium Muscle Rubs are designed for effective pain relief and employ advanced transdermal technology.

"As the CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage, it's my privilege to report that 2023 marked an unprecedented year of growth and expansion for our company. We significantly broadened our product array and intensified our market penetration throughout South Africa, underscoring our commitment to innovation and quality. Our foray into the US market was met with an enthusiastic reception, reinforcing our global potential. As we look to 2024, our strategy focuses on enhancing our product catalogue and entering the European market, reinforcing our commitment to becoming the forefront provider of science-based healthy foods. I am optimistic about our future and the continued impact we will have," stated Jeff Robinson, Group CEO.

M2Bio Sciences also exhibited at Hostex for the first time (3 to 5 March). Hostex is Africa's most extensive Food, Drink and Hospitality Trade Expo.

As industry pioneers, M2Bio Sciences showcased its premium consumer brands-Medspresso and Liviana®. Visitors could try many unique coffees and teas, including Medspresso's exquisite flagship coffee, the single-origin Tanzanian Peaberry, infused with pharmaceutical-grade CBD from the USA. There was also a fantastic collection of Liviana Health products, including Extra Virgin Olive Oils, Honey, and Peanut Butter.

"Participating in Hostex 2024 was a highlight for us," Michael Sachar, CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage, shared enthusiastically. "Our engagement in the hospitality industry has seen remarkable growth, and the exhibition has played a key role in maintaining this momentum. We're particularly excited about our latest product collections and the opportunity for attendees to experience our delicious new offerings. The debut of our Black Garlic series, in particular, received outstanding feedback. We've garnered significant interest from local and international distributors, specifically Namibia, Kenya, and Qatar."

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions that develops and commercialises a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, Liviana brands as well as artificial intelligence-powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies to help patients suffering from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

