Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2024) - Thunder River Enterprises Inc. ("Thunder River" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to reprice its 16,475,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") from $0.015 to $0.01. These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement offering and debt settlement, which closed on June 7, 2021. The expiry date of these Warrants will remain June 7, 2024. For further information on the original issuance of the Warrants, please refer to the press releases of the Company dated June 7, 2021. Holders of the Warrants are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificates must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of such Warrants. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain in full force and effect.

About Thunder River

Thunder River was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and has never carried on an active business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a transaction.

