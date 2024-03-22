Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
22.03.2024 | 15:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Infrea AB

With effect from March 25, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including April 03, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   INFREA TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021630274              
Order book ID:  329226                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 25, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Infrea AB will
be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   INFREA BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021630282              
Order book ID:  329227                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
