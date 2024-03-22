Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Infrea AB

With effect from March 25, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 03, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: INFREA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021630274 Order book ID: 329226 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 25, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Infrea AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: INFREA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021630282 Order book ID: 329227 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB