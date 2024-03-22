Enlivex Therapeutics and Unusual Machines Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:ENLV) and Unusual Machines Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Enlivex Therapeutics: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/enlv_access

Unusual Machines: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/umac_access

In an exclusive interview, Oren Hershkovitz, CEO of Enlivex Therapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Enlivex presents a compelling investment opportunity in the biopharmaceutical sector with its innovative approach to treating life-threatening and debilitating conditions through macrophage reprogramming. The company's leading product, Allocetra, is a groundbreaking, off-the-shelf cost-effective cell therapy platform designed to reset the body's immune cells (macrophages) to their optimal functioning state. This technology addresses a critical need for rebalancing the immune system, offering potential treatments for a range of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. With macrophages playing a vital role as the body's first line of defense, Enlivex's focus on converting these cells from a "disease setting" back to their "resolution settings" opens the door to addressing complex conditions like sepsis and osteoarthritis, tapping into multi-billion-dollar markets.

Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Unusual Machines is gathering great teams, revenue generating customers, valuable IP, and high-quality brands, growing both organically and through strategic acquisitions within the highly fragmented drone industry. The Company is focused on investing in the development or acquisition of FPV products and services that serve a broad set of industries including consumer, public safety, and drone delivery. The Company's Fat Shark and Rotor Riot subsidiaries are setting the standard for FPV immersive experiences and are expected to continue to corner the consumer FPV market as Unusual Machines expands into new enterprise verticals over the next 24 months. As Unusual Machines capitalizes on the wealth of opportunities in the rapidly evolving drone market it is well positioned for long-term success.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex is a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/.

