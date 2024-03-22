New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2024) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Parker A. Lee, an accomplished energy transactional lawyer, has joined the firm as a partner in the New York office.

"Parker is a highly accomplished energy and infrastructure lawyer who has broad transactional experience in the oil and gas sector and in the energy transition space," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "He is a wonderful addition to our market-leading energy practice, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

Lee advises strategic companies and private equity and infrastructure funds on M&A, project development and joint venture transactions in the energy and infrastructure industries. He represents petrochemical companies, refiners, storage and logistics companies, midstream developers and operators, exploration and production companies, project developers and financial investors on complex projects and transactions in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, as well as on tollways, bridges and other traditional infrastructure projects. Lee also has significant experience on energy transition projects, including carbon capture utilization and sequestration, renewable fuels, renewable natural gas, ammonia, hydrogen, helium and carbon offtake transactions.

"Parker's experience working on complex midstream and downstream project, as well leading breakthrough renewable fuel transactions, make him an ideal addition to our preeminent energy practice," said G. Alan Rafte, chair of the firm's business and regulatory section."

Lee is the latest partner focused on transactional, regulatory, tax, finance and litigation matters in the energy industry to join the firm. Other partners who recently joined the firm's energy practice include Dean Hinderliter in Dallas; Jennifer Speck in Houston; Mark Hunting in London, Scott Le Bouef and Brian R. Rogers in New York; and Eugene R. Elrod in Washington, DC.

"Bracewell provides a strong platform to advise clients on transactions and projects in the traditional and energy transition sides of the energy value chain. Clients increasingly say they want to work with firms that have a deep bench of dedicated oil and gas clients and a large Houston office. Bracewell delivers on both of these promises," said Lee.

Lee received his J.D., cum laude, in 2010 from SMU Dedman School of Law, where he was a member of the SMU Science and Technology Law Review. He graduated with both a B.B.A. in finance and a B.A. in art history from The University of Texas at Austin in 2006.

He joins Bracewell from McDermott Will & Emery LLP, where he was an energy and projects partner in the New York office.





