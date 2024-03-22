NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Update: Adjustment in XXL due to subsequent offering (88/24)

Update refers to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets decision to not carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in XXL ASA (XXL). NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will not carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in XXL (XXL) due to adjustment factor being insignificant. Moreover, re-calculation would have no impact on contracts with positions. Trading in option and forward/future contracts in XXL is will resume from Monday, March 25, 2024. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1206461