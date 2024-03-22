Anzeige
WKN: A12CQT | ISIN: NO0010716863
Frankfurt
22.03.24
08:04 Uhr
0,055 Euro
0,000
-0,36 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XXL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XXL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0640,07517:12
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2024 | 16:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Update: Adjustment in XXL due to subsequent offering (88/24)

Update refers to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets decision to not carry out a
re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in XXL ASA (XXL). 



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will not carry out a re-calculation of options,
forwards and futures in XXL (XXL) due to adjustment factor being insignificant.
Moreover, re-calculation would have no impact on contracts with positions. 



Trading in option and forward/future contracts in XXL is will resume from    
 Monday, March 25, 2024.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1206461
