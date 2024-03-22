The German government has confirmed the suitability of Hyphen's hydrogen project in Namibia for potential investment, while Topsoe has completed a 2,000-hour demonstration of 12 solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) stacks. The German government has presented a letter of intent (LoI) to Enertrag, endorsing Hyphen's hydrogen plans in Namibia for final approval as a "strategic foreign project" - a status reserved for high-priority global initiatives of interest. "Hyphen's Project is the first building block in realizing Namibia's ambitions to incubate a thriving synthetic fuels industry," said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...