WKN: A1W1Z1 | ISIN: IS0000007078 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
VATRYGGINGAFELAG ISLANDS HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VATRYGGINGAFELAG ISLANDS HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2024 | 16:46
114 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. - Issuer symbol change

With reference to an announcement from the issuer on the 22nd of March 2024 the
following symbols will be changed on 25th of March 2024 on Nasdaq Iceland 

Current symbol New symbol Date of change
------------------------------------------
VIS       SKAGI      25.03.2024
------------------------------------------



Current listing symbol of bonds New listing symbol of bonds Date of change
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
VIS 16 1             SKAGI 16 1            25.3.2024
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
