NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. - Issuer symbol change

With reference to an announcement from the issuer on the 22nd of March 2024 the following symbols will be changed on 25th of March 2024 on Nasdaq Iceland Current symbol New symbol Date of change ------------------------------------------ VIS SKAGI 25.03.2024 ------------------------------------------ Current listing symbol of bonds New listing symbol of bonds Date of change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- VIS 16 1 SKAGI 16 1 25.3.2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------