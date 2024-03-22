Med Holdings Group Inc.: Med Holdings Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Medsmart Wellness Centers, Inc.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / (OTC Pink:YUKA) Med Holdings Group, Inc. (FKA Yuka Group, Inc.)(the "Company") proudly announces the completion of the operational integration of Medsmart Wellness Centers, Inc., following its acquisition in March of 2023. This strategic acquisition began last year and marks a significant milestone in the Company's new focus and mission to expand its presence and offerings in the healthcare industry. As the parent company of Medsmart Wellness Centers, Inc., Med Holdings Group, Inc. is poised to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by providing comprehensive wellness solutions and innovative healthcare services to communities nationwide.

The acquisition of Medsmart Wellness Centers, Inc. brings together two companies that share a commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery. Medsmart Wellness Centers, Inc. is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, patient-centric approach, and dedication to improving the health and well-being of individuals across the country. "We are thrilled to welcome Medsmart Wellness Centers Inc. into the Med Holdings family," said Jessica Miller, President of Med Holdings Group, Inc. "This acquisition aligns with our current strategic vision to enhance access to quality healthcare services and empower individuals to lead healthier lives. Together, we will leverage our core competencies and unique strengths to drive innovation, expand our reach, and deliver unparalleled value to our patients and the communities we serve."

Under the leadership of Med Holdings Group Inc., Medsmart Wellness Centers Inc. will continue to operate with its existing brand identity, management team, and commitment to excellence. This acquisition enables both entities to leverage synergies, share best practices, and capitalize on opportunities for growth and expansion. "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as part of Med Holdings Group, Inc.," said Medsmart Wellness Centers Inc. President. "By joining forces, we are better positioned to advance our mission of providing holistic healthcare solutions that empower individuals to live healthier, happier lives. Together, we will continue to innovate, collaborate, and make a positive impact on the communities we serve."

Med Holdings Group, Inc. remains committed to its core values of integrity, compassion, and excellence in healthcare. The company looks forward to

continuing its legacy of leadership and innovation as it embarks on this new chapter of growth and opportunity.

For more information about Med Holdings Group, Inc. and Medsmart Wellness Centers, Inc., please visit.

www.medsmartcenters.com and www.medholdingsgroup.com

Med Holdings Group, Inc.

20801 Biscayne Blvd.

Suite 403

Aventura, Florida 33180

About Med Holdings Group, Inc.: Med Holdings Group, Inc. is dedicated to becoming a leading provider of healthcare services and improving the health and well-being of individuals across the country. With its focus on innovation, collaboration, and patient-centered care, Med Holdings Group Inc. is committed to delivering comprehensive wellness solutions and transforming the healthcare experience for all. Note that Med Holdings Group, Inc. will continue to trade under the name and trading symbol of its successor, (Yuka Group, Inc., and YUKA, respectively) until its corporate action notification, filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, has been approved

About Medsmart Wellness Centers, Inc.: Medsmart Wellness Centers, Inc. is a trusted provider of healthcare services, offering state-of-the-art facilities and personalized care to individuals seeking to optimize their health and well-being. With a holistic approach to wellness, Medsmart Wellness Centers Inc. empowers individuals to take control of their health and live their best lives.

20801 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 403

Aventura Florida 33180

P: 786-438-3100

info@medholdingsgroup.com

www.medholdingsgroup.com

MedSmart Wellness Centers

Aventura, FL 33180

P: 305.842.2244

SOURCE: Med Holdings Group Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com