German municipal utility Westfalen Weser is looking to develop a 120 MW/280 MWh battery storage facility at the site of a former nuclear power plant in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. While announcements of battery energy storage projects developed at former coal plants are not unheard of, developing big batteries at former nuclear power plant sites has been uncommon. But, with its last nuclear reactors shut down in April 2023, Germany is now taking the lead on this new type of development. Municipal energy supplier Westfalen Weser has announced plans to develop a 120 MW/280 MWh battery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...