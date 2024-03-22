United-Guardian, Inc.: United-Guardian Reports 2023 Financial Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported that net income for FY 2023 remained relatively flat compared to FY 2022. Net sales for the year decreased by 14% from $12,698,503 in 2022 to $10,885,154 in 2023, generating net income of $2,581,370 ($0.56 per share) in 2023 compared to $2,569,512 ($0.56 per share) in 2022.



Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, "While net income remained flat from 2022 to 2023, we did experience a decrease in net sales this year compared to last year. The main cause of the decrease came from lower sales of our cosmetic ingredients, with the greatest decrease coming from our largest distributor. Based on conversations with our distributors, the decrease in sales was consistent with the overall performance of the industry, as many customers destocked their inventories and moved to just-in-time order patterns. We also experienced a supply disruption for Renacidin, our main pharmaceutical product, at the end of 2023. We have been working closely with our contract manufacturer over the past several months and we are happy to report that all validation activities have been completed and production has resumed. While 2023 presented challenges, our outlook for 2024 is looking brighter. With new orders of Renacidin starting to arrive at our facility, customers beginning to restock, and ongoing distributor negotiations we are hopeful that 2024 will position our product lines for enhanced growth."

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, sexual wellness ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED



DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022



STATEMENTS OF INCOME Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 10,885,154 $ 12,698,503 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 5,479,566 5,996,376 Operating expenses 2,078,564 2,174,127 Research and development 463,992 490,770 Total costs and expenses 8,022,122 8,661,273 Income from operations 2,863,032 4,037,230 Other income (expense): Investment income 306,651 236,695 Net gain (loss) on marketable securities 81,095 (1,046,245 ) Total other income (expense) 387,746 (809,550 ) Income before provision for income taxes 3,250,778 3,227,680 Provision for income taxes 669,408 658,168 Net income $ 2,581,370 $ 2,569,512 Earnings per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.56 $ 0.56 Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 4,594,319 4,594,319