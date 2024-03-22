DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, we reported net loss attributable to common shares of $2.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shares of $43.4 million or $2.69 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.
Financial Highlights
- Total occupancy was 77% at December 31, 2023, which includes 92% at our multifamily properties and 49% at our commercial properties.
- On November 6, 2023, we entered into a $25.4 million construction loan to construct a 216 unit multifamily property in McKinney, Texas ("Merano") that bears interest at prime plus 0.25% and matures on November 6, 2028. Merano is expected to be completed in 2025 for a total cost of approximately $51.9 million. As of December 31, 2023, we have incurred a total of $7.2 million in development costs.
- On December 15, 2023, we entered into a $23.5 million construction loan to construct a 216 unit multifamily property in Temple, Texas ("Bandera Ridge") that bears interest at SOFR plus 3% and matures on December 15, 2028. Bandera Ridge is expected to be completed in 2025 for a total cost of approximately $49.6 million. As of December 31, 2023, we have incurred a total of $3.1 million in development costs.
- On February 8, 2024, we extended the maturity of our loan on Windmill Farms to February 28, 2026 at an interest rate of 7.50%.
Financial Results
Rental revenues increased $1.0 million from $11.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 to $12.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in rental revenue is primarily due to a $0.9 million increase at our multifamily properties and an increase of $0.1 million from the commercial properties. The increase in revenue from the multifamily properties is primarily due to the acquisition of the VAA Holdback Portfolio in 2022.
Net operating income decreased $3.6 million from net operating income of $1.4 million for three months ended December 31, 2022 to net operating loss of $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net operating income is primarily due to an increase of $2.7 million in property operating and depreciation expenses and an increase of $1.7 million in general administrative and advisory expenses offset in part by the $1.0 million increase in rental revenue as noted above.
Net income attributable to common shares decreased $45.6 million from net income of $43.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 to a net loss of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net income is primarily attributed to the $72.6 million decrease in gain on sale, remeasurement or write down of assets offset in part by a $17.5 million decrease in tax provision. The decrease in gain on our sale or write down of assets and tax provision is due to the remeasurement of the VAA Holdback Portfolio that was acquired in 2022.
About American Realty Investors, Inc.
American Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables. The Company's primary asset and source of its operating results is its investment in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI). For more information, visit the Company's website at www.americanrealtyinvest.com.
AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenues:
|Rental revenues
$
12,787
$
11,770
$
47,023
$
34,080
|Other income
1,260
1,539
3,477
3,464
|Total revenue
14,047
13,309
50,500
37,544
|Expenses:
|Property operating expenses
7,316
5,798
27,896
18,339
|Depreciation and amortization
4,031
2,846
13,646
9,686
|General and administrative
1,587
2,077
10,011
10,033
|Advisory fee to related party
3,304
1,139
10,187
8,753
|Total operating expenses
16,238
11,860
61,740
46,811
|Net operating (loss) income
(2,191
)
1,449
(11,240
)
(9,267
)
|Interest Income
1,646
6,621
26,847
26,559
|Interest expense
(1,928
)
(4,227
)
(9,502
)
(17,529
)
|Gain on foreign currency transactions
-
630
993
20,067
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
(1,710
)
(2,805
)
|Equity in (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures
296
(2,117
)
3,242
469,268
|(Loss) Gain on sale or write-down of assets, net
(2,079
)
70,552
(1,923
)
87,132
|Income tax provision
960
(16,492
)
(1,456
)
(98,108
)
|Net (loss) income
(3,296
)
56,416
5,251
475,317
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,173
(12,982
)
(1,283
)
(101,968
)
|Net (loss) income attributable to the common shares
$
(2,123
)
$
43,434
$
3,968
$
373,349
|Earnings per share - basic
|Basic and diluted
$
(0.13
)
$
2.69
$
0.25
$
23.11
|Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
16,152,043
16,152,043
16,152,043
16,152,043
Contacts
American Realty Investors, Inc.
Investor Relations
Erik Johnson (469) 522-4200
investor.relations@americanrealtyinvest.com