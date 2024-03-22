Elevate: CIX Selected By Startup World Cup to Host Canadian Regional Competition For its 7th Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / CIX is excited to announce its continued collaboration with the renowned Startup World Cup , hosting the esteemed Canadian regional competition during the CIX Summit , powered by Elevate, on March 26-27, 2024.

The Startup World Cup , orchestrated by Pegasus Tech Ventures, is a global beacon that connects startup ecosystems and showcases innovation across continents. This year, the Canadian leg of the journey promises unparalleled exposure, networking, and the chance to vie for a coveted USD $1 million investment at the Grand Finale in Silicon Valley.

As part of the program each year, Startup World Cup Canada Regional judges attend the CIX Summit in Toronto and attend the presentations from the Top 20 Early recipients to select a winner who will represent Canada at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco.

Past CIX Top 20 Early Award Winners of the Canadian Startup World Cup Canada Regional include:

Spotwork (2022)

Lumen5 (2021)

Beanworks (2020)

Sheertex (SRTX) (2019)

inkbox (2018)

Automat (2017)

"Through this partnership, CIX is giving Canadian startups exposure to some of Silicon Valley's top VCs and tech entrepreneurs, creating funding and partnership opportunities that are otherwise difficult to source, especially during this difficult fundraising environment," said Lauren Crerar, Director of CIX.

Again, this year, the Startup World Cup judges will attend the CIX Summit and select a Canadian finalist from the 2024 CIX Top 20 Early companies. The Canadian Regional winner will be announced at the CIX Summit on March 27 and be invited to the Grand Finale on October 4, 2024, in San Francisco.

CIX, powered by Elevate, will take place on March 26 & 27 at the Design Exchange in Toronto. For more information and tickets to the event, visit www.cixsummit.com .

About Elevate

Elevate is a Canadian non-profit that unites world-class innovators to catalyze transformation in the Canadian tech ecosystem. Through year-round programs and events, including the annual Elevate Festival and CIX Summit , Elevate places a spotlight on Canadian innovation, facilitates global connections with startups and investors, and inspires Canadians to embrace a go-for-gold mentality to help shape the future of the Canadian innovation economy.

Elevate has hosted global icons such as First Lady & Author Michelle Obama, Businesswoman & TV personality Martha Stewart, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and U.S. Vice President Al Gore, each of whom has inspired millions of people. Learn more at Elevate.ca . Media can apply for a media pass directly by visiting https://cixsummit.com/press-room .

