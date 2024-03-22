Ufunded.com Set Out to Disrupt the Industry by Solving the Cold Start Problem for Traders

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Ufunded.com is breaking down barriers to entry by providing its traders with instant funded accounts, rebelling against the traditional broker industry, where people are constrained by their - limited - amount of capital.

Prop firms enable traders to receive funding, but require them to pass (unattainable) challenges. Ufunded.com is taking it a step further, taking a controversial approach by completely removing the challenges aspect, allowing its users to access funding instantly.

This inclusive approach levels out the playing field, granting novice traders the opportunity to participate in the worthwhile profit potential, which, in the past, used to be exclusively available to more affluent investors who had significant capital of their own.

The users can trade a wide variety of instruments on the platform, namely US stocks, Forex, and Indices. The company partakes in a slim percentage of the profit the trader realizes, upon payout, the trader gets to keep the majority (up to 90%) of the profit, depending on the package the trader has selected.

Ufunded.com is not only committed to making funding effortlessly accessible for its traders but the all-in-one platform is also known for its' powerful charting functionalities for professional technical analysis, as well as improving its users' skills by providing them crucial insights into their trading performance through built-in intuitive tools such as the performance dashboard and the automated trading journal, leveraging artificial intelligence.

This innovative approach is cultivating a new generation of traders who are achieving higher returns due to instant access to funding and increases performance by driving better decisions due to performance insights, improving the learning curve.

A peek inside the office shows us sophisticated product specialists in bright white and green company gear providing free-of-charge demonstrations of their platform and packages to its prospective users, according to the team members, a meticulously crafted platform in which the company takes pride as it's built with the trader's best interest in mind.

The platform has become celebrated among trading communities and renowned traders alike, praising the platform for its ease of use and receiving appreciation for pioneering innovation that is - finally - oriented to the benefit of the user.

