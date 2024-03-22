New Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2024) - ZEX PR, a leading digital PR agency, is proud to share its successful engagement as the Digital PR Partner at Fintech Festival India Delhi Edition 2024. The event, held from March 6th to 8th at one of Asia's largest convention centers, Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, Dwarka, brought together a diverse array of global FinTech innovators and thought leaders.

Throughout the event, ZEX PR WIRE played a pivotal role in amplifying the digital presence of Fintech Festival India, ensuring that key insights and developments reached a global audience. Leveraging its expertise in digital communication and media outreach, the ZEX PR WIRE team implemented targeted strategies to enhance visibility and engagement across digital platforms.

"We are delighted to have been part of Fintech Festival India Delhi Edition 2024 as the Digital PR Partner," said Apoorv Gupta, Co-Founder at ZEX PR WIRE. "Our collaboration with Fintech Festival India allowed us to showcase the future of FinTech and drive meaningful conversations within the industry."

In addition to its role as Digital PR Partner, the ZEX PR WIRE team actively engaged with several startup and FinTech companies at the event. By fostering connections and facilitating discussions, ZEX PR WIRE contributed to the vibrant ecosystem of innovation and collaboration that defines Fintech Festival India.

"We are proud to have engaged with startup and FinTech companies at Fintech Festival India Delhi Edition 2024," added Saurabh Singla, Co-Founder at ZEX PR WIRE. "Our interactions with industry leaders and emerging innovators underscored the importance of collaboration in driving the future of finance."

Fintech Festival India 2024 featured over 100 speakers and welcomed more than 6,000 attendees. With a comprehensive agenda covering innovation, regulation, and India's FinTech journey, the event provided valuable insights and networking opportunities for participants.

