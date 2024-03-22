Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
22.03.24
15:29 Uhr
0,560 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5550,59020:03
Dow Jones News
22.03.2024 | 18:49
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-March-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
22 March 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               22 March 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         49.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          48.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 48.8283p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,493,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,493,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      48.8283p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
14257               48.90       08:17:10          00069332908TRLO0      XLON 
3381               49.00       08:29:16          00069333096TRLO0      XLON 
9332               49.00       08:29:16          00069333097TRLO0      XLON 
3483               49.00       08:29:16          00069333098TRLO0      XLON 
9868               49.00       08:29:16          00069333099TRLO0      XLON 
161                49.00       09:08:16          00069333986TRLO0      XLON 
12788               49.00       09:10:09          00069334020TRLO0      XLON 
11319               49.00       09:10:09          00069334022TRLO0      XLON 
1500               49.00       09:31:01          00069334467TRLO0      XLON 
50000               49.00       09:45:43          00069335039TRLO0      XLON 
13539               48.70       14:28:13          00069341013TRLO0      XLON 
11843               48.70       14:29:48          00069341066TRLO0      XLON 
16490               48.70       14:37:40          00069341247TRLO0      XLON 
739                48.70       14:37:41          00069341249TRLO0      XLON 
9613               48.70       14:37:55          00069341260TRLO0      XLON 
11919               48.70       14:38:00          00069341263TRLO0      XLON 
11663               48.70       14:40:01          00069341341TRLO0      XLON 
12855               48.70       14:49:43          00069341613TRLO0      XLON 
4420               48.40       15:35:04          00069342884TRLO0      XLON 
3773               48.70       16:08:44          00069344159TRLO0      XLON 
3462               48.70       16:08:44          00069344160TRLO0      XLON 
19952               48.70       16:08:44          00069344161TRLO0      XLON 
3480               48.70       16:08:44          00069344162TRLO0      XLON 
10163               48.70       16:08:44          00069344163TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  311540 
EQS News ID:  1865733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1865733&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2024 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.