Freitag, 22.03.2024
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
22.03.24
18:17 Uhr
126,60 Euro
+0,80
+0,64 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,15126,6519:20
126,15126,6519:20
22.03.2024 | 18:50
Yum! Brands: Taco Bell Graces the Cover of Fast Company's 2024 'Most Innovative Companies' Issue

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Yum! Brands

Fast Company just published its "2024 Most Innovative Companies List," and Taco Bell is featured on the cover of the latest issue. The brand ranked No. 1 in the Dining category and No. 8 on the overall global ranking. Fast Company's accompanying article spotlights Taco Bell's leadership team, its most recent activations and experiential events, and the impact the brand has had on the industry and culture at large with innovation at its core.

KFC was also recognized, coming in at No. 14 in the Advertising & Marketing category.

Inclusion in this ranking highlights how our brands continue to elevate their innovation to remain Relevant, Easy and Distinctive to fans around the world.

The full list and all the content related to Fast Company's "2024 Most Innovative Companies" can be found here.

Image courtesy of Yum! Brands

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
