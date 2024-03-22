INVENTIVA: Inventiva announces the schedule of publication and presentation of its 2023 Full-Year Financial Results

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), March 22, 2024 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company's 2023 full-year financial results on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Inventiva's 2023 full-year financial results will be published on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 4:00 pm (New York), 9:00 pm (Paris).

Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, and Jean Volatier, Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva, will hold a conference call in English, followed by a Q&A session, on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at8:00 am (New York), 1:00 pm (Paris).

The conference call and the slides of the presentation will be webcast live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eh78kegs and also available on Inventiva's website in the " Investors - Financial results " section.

In order to receive the conference access information necessary to join the conference call, it is required to register in advance using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIca56dabf4edf46ecaaca0e735626f044 . Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering (dial-in number and access code).

A replay of the conference call and the presentation will be available after the event at: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/financial-results-presentations/ .







About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH, and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH/NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

