Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Announces New Nominee for Election to Board of Directors

HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) today announced that its board of directors has nominated Natalie B. Morhous to stand for election as a director at its annual meeting of stockholders on May 6, 2024.

Morhous, 40, is CEO and a member of the board of directors of RaceTrac, Inc. ("RaceTrac"). She served as president from February 2019 until January 2024 when she was named CEO. During her tenure as president, she helped lead the company through the COVID-19 pandemic, shifted RaceTrac's growth strategy to expand to new markets and new prototypes, and finalized RaceTrac's acquisition of Gulf Oil, LLC. Morhous joined RaceTrac in 2012 and has held a variety of leadership roles in its family of companies including vice president of the company's dedicated fuel transporter, Energy Dispatch, and executive director of strategy and solutions of RaceTrac. Prior to RaceTrac, Morhous worked as a consultant with SRA Touchstone Consulting Group and Acquisition Solutions, Inc. Morhous serves on the board of the National Association of Convenience Stores and is an Advisory Board member of Emory University's Center for Ethics.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO of Havertys, said "We are fortunate to be able to nominate Natalie and look forward to the strategic insights, energy, and perspectives that she will bring to our board. RaceTrac's retail geographic presence and commitment to its customers and team members strongly parallels Havertys' and Natalie's expertise will be a valuable addition to our talented board."

Morhous will stand for election along with Havertys' current directors other than Mylle H. Mangum. The board has a longstanding policy that directors generally may not stand for reelection after reaching age 75. As a result, Mangum, who has served since 1999 will retire from Havertys' board this year.

"Mylle provided invaluable guidance to Havertys as our business grew and evolved and she served as chair of the nominating, compensation and governance committee for 20 years. We are grateful for her commitment to Havertys and wish her all the best," Smith concluded.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 124 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

