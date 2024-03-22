Italian Food and Beverage Corp: Dino Luzzi Energy Drink is Set to Energize the University of Florida's Tech Community as the Main Sponsor of the "Apply, Model, Optimize: Nurturing Gator Unity and Synergy" Hackathon

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC PINK:IFBC) Dino Luzzi Energy Drink is set to energize the University of Florida's tech community as the main sponsor of

the "Apply, Model, Optimize: Nurturing Gator Unity and Synergy"hackathon, hosted by the UF Open Source Club. With a generous prize pool, including a special "Dino Luzzi Energy Challenge"award, the event is poised to be a landmark in the club's history.

In addition to providing its uniquely refreshing energy drinks to fuel participants' creativity and stamina, the hackathon is designed to challenge UF students to apply their coding skills, model innovative solutions, and optimize outcomes in a collaborative environment.

Dino Luzzi Energy Drink's sponsorship underscores the brand's commitment to supporting the energy and ambition of young professionals as they push the boundaries of technology and collaboration.

"As president of the Open-Source Club and a graduating senior, I can confidently say the hackathon will be the biggest and most exciting event that we have done up to this point. It has been a long time in the making and would not be possible without our very gracious sponsor, Dino Luzzi Energy Drinks," said Jonathan Mesa, a senior at the University of Florida.

Crafted in Italy, Dino Luzzi Energy Drink is celebrated for its light, crisp, and smooth taste, providing an invigorating energy boost without the typical metallic aftertaste. With Dino Luzzi Energy Drink's support,

participants will be energized to push the boundaries of what's possible in just 24 hours. "Dino Luzzi Energy Drink is honored to support the University of Florida's Open Source Club and the talented

students participating in this hackathon, said Dino Luzzi CEO at IFBC". We are committed to fostering innovation and excellence in the tech community, and we look forward to energizing participants as they push the boundaries of creativity and collaboration".

While the company continues its increased revenue growth each year, this event at UF will help our relationship with Ferraro Foods' Ocala distribution center and expanding Dino Luzzi's presence throughout the state of Florida. For more details on the hackathon and to register, please visit the official Devpost page at https://osc-hack.devpost.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" and information provided by Italian Food & Beverage Corp. such as online, printed documents, publications or information available via

its website. It may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from historical results, or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements may also include plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. There can be no assurance that the negotiations being considered by the letter of intent will be completed.

Contact info:

info@ifbcorp.com

SOURCE: Italian Food and Beverage Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com