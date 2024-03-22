Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2024) - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin Resources") announces the following Board changes.

Peter Trow has resigned as director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Wheeler to the Board as non-executive Director. Mr. Wheeler is a founding Director and Partner of Pathways Corporate Advisory firm, that undertakes assignments on behalf of family offices, private clients, and ASX listed companies.

Mr. Wheeler has more than 30 years of Senior Executive Management, Directorships, and Corporate Advisory experience. He has engaged in business projects in the USA, United Kingdom, Europe, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, Singapore and the Middle East. He has been a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (FAICD) since 1990.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Trow for his valuable contributions and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

Mr. Matthew Wood, Executive Chairman of Aranjin Resources stated, "We are excited to welcome Mr. Wheeler to the board. Mr. Wheeler brings more than 30 years of experience in resource sector and corporate advisory."

On behalf of the Board

Matthew Wood

Chairman

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities legislation and rules. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expectations of the newly appointed board member. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aranjin Resources to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of Aranjin Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No party will update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. The parties caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and it does not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

