Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2024) - Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (TSXV: CHY) (the "Company"), announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") that its listing will be transferred to the NEX Board of the Exchange effective as of the opening of trading on March 26, 2024. The transfer to NEX is being made as a result of the Company not meeting the Activity criteria of Exchange Policy 2.5 Tier 2 continued listing requirements ("CLR"). NEX is a separate trading board of the Exchange which provides a trading forum for issuers that do not meet the Exchange's CLR.

The Company's trading symbol will change from CHY to CHY.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change to its CUSIP number and no consolidation of its capital. The Company continues to review opportunities that will qualify the Company to return its listing to the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Richard A. Graham, P. Geol

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel. (604) 689-1428 E-mail: graham@earlston.ca

