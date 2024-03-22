Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
WKN: A3EWCS | ISIN: LU2598331598 | Ticker-Symbol: TW10
Tradegate
22.03.24
16:04 Uhr
18,270 Euro
+0,075
+0,41 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TENARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENARIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,17018,38522:59
18,24018,31021:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.03.2024 | 23:34
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tenaris SA: Tenaris Files 2023 Annual Report, 2023 Sustainability Report, and Convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG, March 22, 2024, the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com.

Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of any of these reports, free of charge, through our website at ir.tenaris.com/tools/printed-materials.

In addition, on March 25, 2024, Tenaris will convene its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 30, 2024, at 15:00, the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com.

The following documents will also be available on Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.comas of the date of the convening notice:

  • information on Tenaris's total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice;
  • the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement (which contains procedures for attending and/or voting at the meetings, and reports on each item of the meeting agendas and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meetings);
  • the 2023 Annual Report;
  • the 2023 Sustainability Report;
  • the 2023 Compensation Report;
  • the proposed Compensation Policy;
  • the proposed amendments to the Company's articles of association, and
  • the forms required for purposes of attending and/or voting at the meetings.

Copies of these documents will also be available, free of charge, at Tenaris's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 and 17:00.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


