Proposes New Director

Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the "Company") today issued the PSH annual report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which are now available on PSH's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/financial-statements/.

PSH also announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM BST at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL. The results of the voting will be announced as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

At the AGM, shareholders will consider the receipt of the annual report and the financial statements, the renewal of PSH's share buy-back authority, the re-appointment of PSH's auditor and authorization of the Directors to determine its remuneration, the approval to disapply pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% or less (as is customary in the London investment fund market), the re-election of all the existing Directors with the exception of Anne Farlow and the election of one new Director. Ms. Farlow has been Chairman of PSH since its public listing in October 2014 and, consistent with the requirements of the AIC Code for directors serving more than nine years, will not submit herself for re-election.

As previously disclosed, the Board has selected Rupert Morley to become Chairman of PSH, subject to his reelection at the 2024 AGM.

Following a search process for a prospective Board candidate, the Nomination Committee recommended that the Board submit Charlotte Denton for election as an independent non-executive Director of the Company.

Ms. Denton, a Guernsey resident, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, a Chartered Director and a fellow of the Institute of Directors. She has extensive experience in the global asset management industry, including executive and non-executive positions with regulated businesses (including listed funds) in Guernsey and the UK. Ms. Denton currently serves as a non-executive director of two LSE-listed Guernsey investment companies, Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (LSE:SWEF) and River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LSE:RMMC). She also serves on the boards of several private entities, including Next Energy Capital Investment Manager Limited and the general partners of private equity groups Cinven and HitecVision. She previously served on the board of directors of Butterfield Bank (Guernsey) Limited. During Ms. Denton's executive career, she worked in various locations through roles in diverse organisations, including KPMG, Rothschild, Northern Trust, a property development startup and a privately held financial services group. Ms. Denton holds a degree in politics from Durham University.

"The Board is pleased to recommend that shareholders elect Charlotte to the PSH Board," said PSH Chairman Anne Farlow. "Charlotte's extensive experience in the asset management business will bolster the Board's financial expertise and contribute a valuable perspective in the boardroom."

The specific resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on PSH's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:FinancialReporting)

This is a disclosure according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014/EU).

The document will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240322633389/en/

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk