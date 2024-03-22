Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.03.2024
Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2024 were $364,468,619 as compared with $311,650,529 on October 31, 2023, and $363,197,307 on January 31, 2023. On January 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.68 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


January 31, 2024


October 31, 2023


January 31, 2023

Total Net Assets

$364,468,619


$311,650,529


$363,197,307

NAV Per Share

$12.68


$10.84


$12.64

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936


28,744,936


28,744,936

For the period November 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024, total net investment income was $2,897,982 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $52,736,537 or $1.83 per share of common stock for the same period.


First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2023

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2023

Total Net Investment
Income

$2,897,982

$2,742,139

$3,132,331

Per Share

$0.10

$0.10

$0.11

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$52,736,537

($43,892,817)

$38,745,492

Per Share

$1.83

($1.53)

$1.35

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

