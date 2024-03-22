Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024.
Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2024 were $364,468,619 as compared with $311,650,529 on October 31, 2023, and $363,197,307 on January 31, 2023. On January 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.68 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
January 31, 2024
October 31, 2023
January 31, 2023
Total Net Assets
$364,468,619
$311,650,529
$363,197,307
NAV Per Share
$12.68
$10.84
$12.64
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period November 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024, total net investment income was $2,897,982 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $52,736,537 or $1.83 per share of common stock for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2024
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2023
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2023
Total Net Investment
$2,897,982
$2,742,139
$3,132,331
Per Share
$0.10
$0.10
$0.11
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
$52,736,537
($43,892,817)
$38,745,492
Per Share
$1.83
($1.53)
$1.35
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
