AbbVie: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Grants Full Approval for ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for Certain Ovarian Cancer Patients

-The full approval of ELAHERE is based on the confirmatory MIRASOL Phase 3 trial that supports the medicine as a potential new standard of care for folate receptor alpha (FRa)-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC)

-Data show that ELAHERE treatment resulted in an overall survival benefit and reduced the risk of cancer progression by 35%

-ELAHERE represents AbbVie's first approved solid tumor treatment following the recent acquisition of ImmunoGen

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval for ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of folate receptor alpha (FRa)-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal adult cancer patients treated with up to three prior therapies. Patients with these cancers often present with late-stage disease, undergo surgery and are then treated with platinum-based chemotherapy. They may become resistant to this treatment and require another therapy, such as ELAHERE.

"The full FDA approval of ELAHERE for eligible patients with ovarian cancer represents the culmination of years of work by the ImmunoGen team. ELAHERE is the first and only antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved in the U.S. for this difficult-to-treat malignancy," said Roopal Thakkar, M.D., senior vice president, chief medical officer, global therapeutics, AbbVie.

ELAHERE was first granted FDA accelerated approval in November 2022 and the conversion to full approval is based on data from the confirmatory Phase 3 MIRASOL trial. This trial compared ELAHERE to investigator's choice (IC) of chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) whose tumors express high levels of FRa and who have been treated with up to three prior therapies. The primary endpoint of MIRASOL was progression-free survival (PFS) by investigator assessment and key secondary endpoints included objective response rate (ORR) and overall survival (OS).

"As the first treatment to show a statistically significant overall survival benefit in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, ELAHERE provides an effective new option for patients with folate receptor alpha positive tumors. These patients previously had very limited options and ELAHERE changes that," said Kathleen Moore, deputy director and associate director of clinical research at the Stephenson Cancer Center of The University of Oklahoma and MIRASOL principal investigator.

ABOUT THE PHASE 3 MIRASOL TRIAL

MIRASOL is a randomized Phase 3 trial of ELAHERE versus investigator's choice (IC) of single-agent chemotherapy (weekly paclitaxel, pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, or topotecan). Eligibility criteria include patients with PROC whose tumors express high levels of FRa, using the Ventana FOLR1 Assay, and who have been treated with up to three prior regimens. The primary endpoint of this trial is progression-free survival (PFS) by investigator assessment. Key secondary endpoints include objective response rate (ORR) and overall survival (OS). The trial enrolled 453 patients. Patients were stratified by number of prior lines of therapy (14% had one prior line of therapy, 39% had two prior lines of therapy, and 47% had three prior lines of therapy) and by IC chemotherapy, with paclitaxel as the most commonly chosen (41%), followed by PLD (36%) and topotecan (23%). 62% of patients received prior bevacizumab; 55% received a prior PARP inhibitor.

Based on current results:

OS hazard ratio (HR) was 0.67 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.50, 0.88; p=0.0046), representing a 33% reduction in risk of death in the ELAHERE arm compared to the IC chemotherapy arm.

PFS HR was 0.65 (95% CI: 0.52, 0.81; p<0.0001), representing a 35% reduction in the risk of tumor or cancer progression in the ELAHERE arm compared to IC chemotherapy.

ELAHERE showed overall fewer Grade 3+ adverse events and a lower rate of discontinuations due to adverse events when compared to the IC chemotherapy control group.

The most common (=20%) adverse reactions, including lab abnormalities, were increased aspartate aminotransferase, fatigue, increased alanine aminotransferase, blurred vision, nausea, increased alkaline phosphatase, diarrhea, abdominal pain, keratopathy, peripheral neuropathy, musculoskeletal pain, decreased lymphocytes, decreased platelets, decreased magnesium, decreased hemoglobin, dry eye, constipation, decreased leukocytes, vomiting, decreased albumin, decreased appetite, and decreased neutrophils.

ABOUT OVARIAN CANCER

Ovarian cancer is the leading cause of death from gynecological cancers in the United States. Each year, approximately 20,000 patients are diagnosed. Most patients present with late-stage disease and will typically undergo surgery followed by platinum-based chemotherapy. Unfortunately, the majority of patients eventually develop platinum-resistant disease, which is difficult to treat. In this setting, standard of care single-agent chemotherapies are associated with low response rates, short durations of response, and significant toxicities.

ABOUT ELAHERE

ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) is a first-in-class ADC comprising a folate receptor alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin inhibitor designed to kill the targeted cancer cells. Patients requiring access support may call 1-833-ELAHERE or visit www.elahere.com .

The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ELAHERE in Europe has been accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Regulatory submissions for ELAHERE are also under review in multiple other countries.

INDICATION

ELAHERE is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with folate receptor-alpha (FRa) positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved test.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: OCULAR TOXICITY

ELAHERE can cause severe ocular toxicities, including visual impairment, keratopathy, dry eye, photophobia, eye pain, and uveitis.

Conduct an ophthalmic exam including visual acuity and slit lamp exam prior to initiation of ELAHERE, every other cycle for the first 8 cycles, and as clinically indicated.

Administer prophylactic artificial tears and ophthalmic topical steroids.

Withhold ELAHERE for ocular toxicities until improvement and resume at the same or reduced dose.

Discontinue ELAHERE for Grade 4 ocular toxicities.

WARNINGS and PRECAUTIONS

Ocular Disorders

ELAHERE can cause severe ocular adverse reactions, including visual impairment, keratopathy (corneal disorders), dry eye, photophobia, eye pain, and uveitis.

Ocular adverse reactions occurred in 59% of patients with ovarian cancer treated with ELAHERE. Eleven percent (11%) of patients experienced Grade 3 ocular adverse reactions, including blurred vision, keratopathy (corneal disorders), dry eye, cataract, photophobia, and eye pain; two patients (0.3%) experienced Grade 4 events (keratopathy and cataract). The most common (=5%) ocular adverse reactions were blurred vision (48%), keratopathy (36%), dry eye (27%), cataract (16%), photophobia (14%), and eye pain (10%).

The median time to onset for first ocular adverse reaction was 5.1 weeks (range: 0.1 to 68.6). Of the patients who experienced ocular events, 53% had complete resolution; 38% had partial improvement (defined as a decrease in severity by one or more grades from the worst grade at last follow up). Ocular adverse reactions led to permanent discontinuation of ELAHERE in 1% of patients.

Premedication and use of lubricating and ophthalmic topical steroid eye drops during treatment with ELAHERE are recommended. Advise patients to avoid use of contact lenses during treatment with ELAHERE unless directed by a healthcare provider.

Refer patients to an eye care professional for an ophthalmic exam including visual acuity and slit lamp exam prior to treatment initiation, every other cycle for the first 8 cycles, and as clinically indicated. Promptly refer patients to an eye care professional for any new or worsening ocular signs and symptoms.

Monitor for ocular toxicity and withhold, reduce, or permanently discontinue ELAHERE based on severity and persistence of ocular adverse reactions.

Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ELAHERE.

Pneumonitis occurred in 10% of patients treated with ELAHERE, including 1% with Grade 3 events and 1 patient (0.1%) with a Grade 4 event. One patient (0.1%) died due to respiratory failure in the setting of pneumonitis and lung metastases. One patient (0.1%) died due to respiratory failure of unknown etiology. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of ELAHERE in 3% of patients.

Monitor patients for pulmonary signs and symptoms of pneumonitis, which may include hypoxia, cough, dyspnea, or interstitial infiltrates on radiologic exams. Infectious, neoplastic, and other causes for such symptoms should be excluded through appropriate investigations. Withhold ELAHERE for patients who develop persistent or recurrent Grade 2 pneumonitis until symptoms resolve to = Grade 1 and consider dose reduction. Permanently discontinue ELAHERE in all patients with Grade 3 or 4 pneumonitis. Patients who are asymptomatic may continue dosing of ELAHERE with close monitoring.

Peripheral Neuropathy (PN)

Peripheral neuropathy occurred in 36% of patients with ovarian cancer treated with ELAHERE across clinical trials; 3% of patients experienced Grade 3 peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral neuropathy adverse reactions included peripheral neuropathy (20%), peripheral sensory neuropathy (9%), paraesthesia (6%), neurotoxicity (3%), hypoaesthesia (1%), peripheral motor neuropathy (0.9%), polyneuropathy (0.3%), and peripheral sensorimotor neuropathy (0.1%). Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of neuropathy, such as paresthesia, tingling or a burning sensation, neuropathic pain, muscle weakness, or dysesthesia. For patients experiencing new or worsening PN, withhold dosage, dose reduce, or permanently discontinue ELAHERE based on the severity of PN.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action, ELAHERE can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because it contains a genotoxic compound (DM4) and affects actively dividing cells.

Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ELAHERE and for 7 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common (=20 %) adverse reactions, including lab abnormalities, were increased aspartate aminotransferase, fatigue, increased alanine aminotransferase, blurred vision, nausea, increased alkaline phosphatase, diarrhea, abdominal pain, keratopathy, peripheral neuropathy, musculoskeletal pain, decreased lymphocytes, decreased platelets, decreased magnesium, decreased hemoglobin, dry eye, constipation, decreased leukocytes, vomiting, decreased albumin, decreased appetite, and decreased neutrophils.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

DM4 is a CYP3A4 substrate. Closely monitor patients for adverse reactions with ELAHERE when used concomitantly with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

USE IN SPECIAL POPULATIONS

Lactation

Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with ELAHERE and for 1 month after the last dose.

Hepatic Impairment

Avoid use of ELAHERE in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (total bilirubin>1.5 ULN).

Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas - immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

