Calling all Music Fans - Be Part of the Iconic Coachella Music Festival! Allied Universal Hiring For Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

WHAT: Allied Universal®, North America's leading security and facility services company, is filling event staff and security positions to work at Coachella, the world's largest outdoor music festival in Coachella Valley, Calif. Available positions include ushers, greeters, access control, crowd management and more.

On-the-spot offers

No experience necessary

Veterans encouraged to apply

Flexible schedules

Morning, day, evening, overnight and overtime shifts available

Competitive, weekly pay

$19 per hour (event security)

$18 per hour (event staff)

Transportation options available

Free lodging

Meals provided

Paid training

Potential career paths to management

Promote from within culture 18 years or older



REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma (or equivalent)

Guard Card required (security positions)

Background investigation

Valid driver's license Professional, articulate and able to use good independent judgement and discretion Carry out safety and security procedures, site-specific policies and, when appropriate, emergency response activities Respond to incidents in a calm, problem-solving manner

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills Ability to successfully interact at all levels of the organization, including with clients, while functioning as a team player



Apply online today :

https://startup-aus.icims.com/jobs/1170603/event-security---coachella/job?mode=view&mobile=false&width=731&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-480&jun1offset=-420

QUOTE: "Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving and essential security industry," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We have countless examples of individuals who began their career as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today."

Comprehensive national job listings are available at: https://jobs.aus.com/.

Allied Universal offers great benefits for full-time team members. There are various job sites and positions available including customer service officers, security mobile patrol officers, emergency department officers, security shift supervisors, security dispatch operators and more.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

CONTACT:

Kari Garcia

Director of Public Relations - North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

