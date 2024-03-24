Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 24.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6V9 | ISIN: CA29872T1003 | Ticker-Symbol: E06
Frankfurt
22.03.24
08:10 Uhr
0,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EURO MANGANESE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EURO MANGANESE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0370,07519:02
0,0530,05822.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2024 | 22:10
248 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Euro Manganese Inc.: Investor Webinar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 in Australia at 7:15 am AWST / 10:15 am AEDT (Tuesday, 26 March 2024 at 4:15 pm PDT / 7:15 pm EDT in North America) where President and CEO, Dr. Matthew James, will provide a Company update and engage in a Q&A session.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: Euro Manganese Investor Webinar
Date and time:In Australia - Wednesday, 27 March 2024 at 7:15 am AWST / 10:15 am AEDT
In North America - Tuesday, 26 March at 4:15 pm PDT / 7:15 pm EDT
Where:Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration.

To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:

https://janemorganmanagement-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qIlDZew4Rnm8fvxXayCDyA

After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the Panel throughout the presentation, given this is a pre-recorded webinar we highly encourage attendees to send through questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and pursuing an opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX Venture and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Enquiries

Dr. Matthew JamesJane Morgan, Jane Morgan Management
President & CEOInvestor and Media Relations - Australia
mjames@mn25.ca (mailto:mjames@mn25.ca)info@janemorganmanagement.com.au (mailto:info@janemorganmanagement.com.au)
+ 61 (0) 405 555 618
Neil Weber, LodeRock Advisors
Investor and Media Relations - North America
neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com (mailto:neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com)
+1 (647) 222-0574

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
Website:www.mn25.ca


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.