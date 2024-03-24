Proxymity Vote Connect Rolled Out by HSBC in Australia

Product delivers innovative investor relations services for HSBC in the Australian market, with deployment in other markets expected in due course

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2024 / Proxymity, a leading digital investor communication platform, has today announced a significant milestone in its collaboration with HSBC, with the global bank now live with the Proxymity Vote Connect Total product in Australia.

Proxymity Logo

Proxymity Logo

Australia is the first market HSBC has deployed Vote Connect Total, with additional markets in Asia Pacific and Europe expected to roll out the solution in due course.

Vote Connect Total is an innovative proxy voting solution powered by Proxymity's investor communications platform.

The solution will enable HSBC Australia clients to experience "golden source" meeting announcements, near real-time ballots, improved market deadlines, and instant delivery of votes in relation to shareholder meetings such as Annual General Meetings (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meetings (EGM).

This allows investors more time to engage with issuers without the need for manual intervention, along with Proxymity's real-time digital vote confirmations providing immediate and verifiable proof that their votes have been cast at the meeting.

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO, Proxymity, said: "We are delighted to be expanding our collaboration with HSBC. With more shareholders gaining access to Proxymity's proven technologies in Australia, we continue to pave the way for truly digital, real-time communication throughout the entire ecosystem."

The deployment of Vote Connect Total enhances shareholder democracy with Proxymity's digital proxy voting service enhancing transparency, accuracy, and speed, all in compliance with current regulations.

Fiona Horsewill, Global Head of Securities Services, HSBC said: "As the leading securities services provider in Asia, HSBC is committed to improving standards of efficiency and integrity in investor communications. We are pleased to deploy Proxymity's product to enhance the overall investor experience for our clients."

In addition to Vote Connect in Australia, HSBC is currently live with Shareholder Disclosure in the United Kingdom, another solution on Proxymity's platform.

This integration, which HSBC plans to roll out in further markets, enables HSBC to automate its shareholder responses with full oversight, reporting, and exception management, processed seamlessly by Proxymity's platform.

HSBC Ventures is a strategic investor in Proxymity. HSBC Ventures invests in emerging technology companies at the leading edge of financial services, which have strategic benefits for its customers and business.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

For more information, please contact:

Sapience Communications: Richard Morgan Evans, Sergio Cortes Allsopp

020 3195 3240 | proxymity@sapiencecomms.co.uk

About Proxymity:

Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, it is the leading digital investor communications platform, serving over 25 markets world-wide. Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has also been recognised industry-wide, with recent awards including FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in the FinTech Sector" and GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2022".

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors while making it easier for intermediaries to provide efficient, timely and compliant client service.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top ten Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io

About HSBC Australia:

In Australia, the HSBC Group offers an extensive range of financial services through a network of 33 branches and offices. These services include retail and commercial banking, trade finance, treasury and financial markets, payments and cash management and securities custody. Principal HSBC Group members operating in Australia include HSBC Bank Australia Limited (ABN 48 006 434 162 AFSL/Australian Credit Licence 232595) and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (ABN 65 117 925 970 and AFSL 301737).

Contact Information

Sergio Cortes Allsopp

PR Team

scortesallsopp@sapiencecomms.co.uk

+442031953240

SOURCE: Proxymity Limited

View the original press release on newswire.com.