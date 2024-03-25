



NEW YORK, N.Y., Mar 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In a significant move to revolutionize the metaverse landscape, TCG World is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with SKALE, a leader in scalable blockchain solutions. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in TCG World's mission to deliver an unparalleled digital universe, offering users a seamless, engaging, and infinitely expandable metaverse experience.TCG World, renowned for its innovative approach to virtual worlds, combines immersive gameplay, state-of-the-art HDRP graphics, and a vast array of interactive possibilities. Developed with Unity and crafted by a team of AAA studio professionals, TCG World has established itself as a premier destination for gaming, business, and social interaction within the digital realm.The partnership with SKALE addresses one of the most pressing challenges in the metaverse and blockchain spaces: scalability and transaction fees. By integrating SKALE's cutting-edge scaling solution, TCG World will eliminate gas fees for its users, significantly enhancing accessibility and the overall user experience. This integration not only ensures a smoother, more engaging platform but also paves the way for future growth and innovation."Collaborating with SKALE is a game-changer for TCG World and our community," said David Evans, CEO and Founder of TCG World. "SKALE's technology enables us to scale our universe in ways previously thought impossible, removing barriers and opening up a world of opportunities for users to explore, create, and connect."Jack O'Holleran, CEO of SKALE, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "TCG World's visionary approach to the metaverse aligns perfectly with SKALE's mission to empower developers with the tools they need to build the future. We're excited to see how TCG World leverages SKALE's gas-free blockchain to enhance their platform and redefine what's possible in virtual worlds."This strategic partnership is set to launch TCG World into new heights of innovation and user satisfaction. As TCG World and SKALE join forces, the boundaries of the metaverse will expand, offering a richer, more dynamic universe for users to immerse themselves in.Stay tuned for updates on this exciting partnership and the future developments of TCG World.About TCG WorldTCG World is at the forefront of the gaming industry, creating immersive and interactive metaverse experiences. With a commitment to innovation, TCG World is developing a virtual world that offers endless possibilities for exploration, creativity, and entertainment.About SKALESKALE is a blockchain scalability platform that offers high-speed consensus and empowers developers to create decentralized applications without the limitations of traditional blockchain technology. SKALE's innovative approach to scalability provides a seamless experience for both developers and users.