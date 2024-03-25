George Town, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2024) - CaymanStory, a digital marketing, brand consulting, and training firm based in the Cayman Islands and led by former Miss World, is offering free training for entrepreneurs and small business owners across the Cayman Islands. A new Personal Branding Master Class has been announced, providing participants with a unique opportunity to enhance their market presence and elevate their professional image. Conducted over Zoom, this comprehensive 90-day course is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to build a powerful personal brand.

Personal Branding Masterclass 2024 Batch 2 - 2024

Course Highlights:

Expert Instruction: Led by renowned Forbes Council member, CEO, and founder of Storytellers, INC, a Cayman Islands company in the Cayman Enterprise City, Qamar Zaman, this master class promises to deliver actionable insights and strategies drawn from years of successful industry experience. In partnership with the local digital marketing company Cayman Story, led by Caymanian Jaci Patrick, a former Miss World Cayman Islands 2019, the course is poised to offer unparalleled expertise.

Flexible Learning: With each 90-minute session available on both weekdays and weekends, the course offers flexibility to accommodate the busy schedules of professionals and entrepreneurs alike.

Engagement and Interaction: Participants are encouraged to engage fully by sharing their wins on social media, fostering a supportive community of like-minded individuals.

Comprehensive Curriculum: From discovering one's unique value proposition to leveraging digital tools for brand enhancement, the course covers a wide range of topics essential for building and maintaining a strong personal brand.

Participation Guidelines:

No Cost: The master class is offered completely free, providing unparalleled access to premium personal branding education.

Commitment to Growth: Attendance is key to gaining the full benefits of the course. Participants missing more than two sessions will be subject to removal to ensure a dedicated learning environment.

Active Participation Required: A commitment to active involvement, including camera presence during Zoom calls and completion of weekly interactive homework, is essential for personal and professional development.

Enrollment Now Open:

Spaces for the Personal Branding Master Class are limited to ensure a quality learning experience for all participants. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot promptly to take advantage of this unique opportunity to transform their personal and professional branding strategies.

For More Information and Registration:

Visit https://www.caymanstory.com/personal-branding-class to learn more about the course details and to register.

About the Instructor:

Qamar Zaman, a globally recognized leader in digital marketing and public relations, brings his wealth of knowledge to the forefront of this master class. His expertise has helped numerous individuals and businesses achieve remarkable success, and his approachable teaching style makes complex concepts accessible to all.

About Cayman Story:

Cayman Story is a leading digital marketing, brand consulting, and training firm based in the Cayman Islands. Headed by former Miss World Cayman Islands 2019, Jaci Patrick, the company specializes in helping businesses and individuals enhance their online presence, develop strong personal brands, and achieve their marketing goals. With a focus on storytelling and strategic brand development, Cayman Story offers a range of services including social media management, content creation, SEO optimization, and personalized training programs. Our mission is to empower our clients to tell their unique stories, connect with their target audience, and drive success in the digital landscape. Explore services by Cayman Story here: https://www.caymanstory.com/services

Contact:

Jaci Patrick

CaymanStory.com

Jaci@storytellers.ky

