EQS Newswire / 25/03/2024 / 09:36 UTC+8

SINGAPORE - 03/25/2024 - (SeaPRwire) - SeaPRwire, a global leader in press release distribution, has unveiled its state-of-the-art press release solution designed specifically for the digital assets and blockchain sectors. The announcement comes as SeaPRwire continues its commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to media professionals and marketing communications experts worldwide.

Empowering Communication in the Digital Era

As a prominent player in the global press release distribution landscape, SeaPRwire offers a platform that enables clients to identify crucial aspects of their press releases and gauge their impact effectively. With a robust media network covering Southeast Asia and aggregating news from thousands of global sources, SeaPRwire facilitates multi-lingual press release distribution in languages such as English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, and Filipino.

SeaPRwire's Branding-Insight Program, hailed as one of the best-earned media communications management platforms in Asia, has played a pivotal role in empowering PR and communications professionals. Now, with the introduction of its cutting-edge solution for digital assets and blockchain initiatives, SeaPRwire aims to further enhance the communication landscape in these dynamic sectors.

Revolutionizing Press Release Distribution

The newly launched solution integrates seamlessly with SeaPRwire's Branding-Insight Program, a platform engineered to streamline the complexities of communication management. SeaPRwire's Media Communications Utility aims to build brand awareness, educate, and influence key stakeholders in the digital assets and blockchain industries.

James Scott, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of SeaPRwire, highlighted the transformative nature of this press release solution. He stated, "In an industry as fast-paced and revolutionary as digital assets and blockchain, effective communication is paramount. SeaPRwire's latest solution, integrated into the Branding-Insight Program, offers a cutting-edge tool to streamline communications and elevate the visibility of businesses in these sectors."

The Media-Empower-Pack Advantage

The Media-Empower-Pack, part of the Branding-Insight Program, is a comprehensive package that includes the distribution of global press releases to over 8,000 media outlets and multiple industry lists. Supporting multimedia content and unlimited words, the package accommodates more than 17 languages, ensuring a global reach and resonance with diverse audiences.

This solution also provides real-time updates for media contacts, enabling clients to build and manage company-specific media lists effortlessly through the Branding-Insight Program dashboard. Users have the flexibility to split, edit, or merge lists, allowing for a personalized and targeted approach to media outreach.

Insights from SeaPRwire's Leadership

Yaqin, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of SeaPRwire, emphasized the strategic use of thought leadership content for improved visibility. "Our team focuses on delivering thought leadership content to the right audience at the right time, seeking measurable returns on every dollar spent on media and marketing communications to achieve real results."

In the current economic climate, Yaqin added, "CEOs should leverage the power of an informative and engaging press release as a marketing weapon to accelerate sales. Media outreach, even in challenging times, can generate an impressive return on investment for businesses."

Measuring Success Through Analytics

SeaPRwire's integrated solutions have demonstrated proven results in helping brands deliver strategic media pitches, secure media mentions, and implement effective marketing strategies. The launch of the Media-Empower-Pack for digital assets and blockchain initiatives further reinforces SeaPRwire's commitment to providing tailored and impactful solutions.

To explore how SeaPRwire's solutions, especially the Media-Empower-Pack, can enhance visibility, increase website traffic, and have a profound impact on media communications for digital assets and blockchain initiatives, visit www.SeaPRwire.com.

About SeaPRwire

SeaPRwire (https://www.SeaPRwire.com/) is a leading global provider of wire distribution services to media relations and marketing communications professionals. SeaPRwire's platform allows clients to identify key factors of their press releases and measure meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. SeaPRwire's media network support multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and more. SeaPRwire provides real time press release distribution for companies and organizations to 6,500+ media outlets & 3.5 million professional desktops in 90 regions. It distributes press releases in different languages, including: IndonesiaFolk, IndoNewswire, SEATribune, IDNewsZone, LiveBerita, DailyBerita, TaiwanPR, SinchewBusiness, AsiaEase, BuzzHongKong, SingapuraNow, TIHongKong, TaipeiCool, TWZip , AsiaFeatured, dePresseNow, THNewson, KULPR, VNFeatured, MENAEntry, HunaTimes, DubaiLite, ArabicDir, BeritaDaring, TekanAsia, JamKopi ...

Media Contact

Tina Lee, PR manager

cs@SeaPRwire.com

https://www.seaprwire.com

SOURCE: SeaPRwire File: SeaPRwire Introduces Cutting-Edge Press Release Solution for Digital Assets and Blockchain Initiatives

