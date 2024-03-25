Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Walk Up Token (WUT) on March 25, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the WUT/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.

Walk Up Token (WUT) is the governance token of the Walk Up ecosystem, enabling transactions like repairing and upgrading Sneaker NFTs, entering events, and accessing services like AI trading bots and DeFi platforms.

Introducing Walk Up Token: The Digital Backbone of the Walk Up Ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Walk Up Token (WUT), the governance token of the Walk Up ecosystem, enabling transactions like repairing and upgrading Sneaker NFTs, entering events, and accessing services like AI trading bots and DeFi platforms. Walk Up represents a groundbreaking convergence of Web3 technology, fitness, and social engagement through its Move to Earn (M2E) model. At its core, Walk Up is a lifestyle app designed to incentivize physical activity with tangible rewards, offering users the opportunity to earn by walking, running, or participating in challenges. Unlike traditional fitness apps, Walk Up incorporates Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements, enriching the user experience with game mechanics and social networking features. This integration not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also fosters a vibrant community where users can connect, share achievements, and support each other's wellness journeys.

The ecosystem is powered by its native governance token, Walk Up Token (WUT), which facilitates a variety of in-app transactions and interactions. Users can use WUT for repairing and upgrading Sneaker NFTs, accessing premium features, entering special events, and engaging with a decentralized marketplace. This creates a closed-loop economy where fitness progress translates into real-world value, encouraging users to maintain active lifestyles. Beyond personal well-being, WUT's integration extends to AI trading bots, virtual marketplaces, and DeFi platforms, showcasing the token's multifaceted utility within and beyond the app.

At the heart of Walk Up's vision is the goal to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and everyday life. The platform not only targets Web3 enthusiasts but also aims to attract individuals new to blockchain, offering an accessible entry point through a universal activity: walking. With its focus on health, community, and financial empowerment, Walk Up sets out to revolutionize the M2E space, making it a pioneer in blending the digital economy with physical well-being. Through Walk Up, users are not just participants in a digital ecosystem but active architects of a healthier future for themselves and the global community.

Walk Up introduces a staking feature for the $WUT token. Participants can select from two staking periods, with varying APRs that adjust daily based on participation. This feature is set to enrich the Walk Up ecosystem further.

About WUT Token

The Walk Up Token (WUT) serves as the cornerstone of the Walk Up ecosystem, a versatile governance token designed to support a myriad of in-game and ecosystem transactions. As a blockchain-based currency, WUT enables users to engage deeply within the Walk Up platform, facilitating actions such as repairing and upgrading Sneaker NFTs, trading within the marketplace, entering special events, and accessing advanced features like AI trading bots and a virtual marketplace. Beyond its utility in fostering an engaging and rewarding Move to Earn experience, WUT embodies the project's vision of integrating physical activity with blockchain innovation, offering users a tangible way to translate their fitness endeavors into real-world value and governance within the ecosystem.

Based on POLY, WUT has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000). The Walk Up Token (WUT) distribution includes 3% for strategic reserves, 10% for market expansion, 2% for liquidity, 5% for funding, 30% for the Move to Earn incentive pool, 25% for ecosystem development, 5% for the advisory board, 15% for the development team, and 5% for charity. WUT token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on March 25, 2024. Investors who are interested in WUT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

