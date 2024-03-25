Cabka N.V.: Cabka Receives B Score in Debut CDP Climate Assessment

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam March 25, 2024. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces its first participation in the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) and the notable B score achieved in the 2023 assessment. Cabka's performance surpasses the sector's average of the plastic product manufacturing industry.

CDP, a globally recognized non-profit organization, facilitates companies to report on their utilization of natural resources and capital, aiding them in measuring and managing risks and opportunities related to climate change, water security and deforestation. Over 21,000 companies, representing 2/3 of global market capitalization, were scored by CDP during 2023. CDP's climate assessment serves as the gold standard for measuring corporate climate performance, offering valuable insights to investors, businesses, and policymakers worldwide.

Cabka's B score reflects the company's concerted efforts to address climate challenges. Despite this being Cabka's first participation in the assessment, achieving such a commendable score is a recognition of the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

"We are proud to earn this recognition for our sustainability strategy and business practices," said Katrin Poirier, Sustainability Director at Cabka. "Receiving a B score from CDP not only reaffirms our position as responsible corporate citizens but also motivates us to continue promoting the transformation of our industry towards a circular economy."

Cabka's commitment to low-carbon circular economy principles is evident in its product designs and material management strategies. By utilizing recycled materials and designing products for reuse and recyclability, Cabka minimizes waste and resource consumption throughout its product lifecycle.

Moreover, Cabka's performance surpasses the sector's average, as the plastic products manufacturing industry has an average grade of C. This result underscores Cabka's exceptional commitment within its industry and highlights its proactive approach to climate action.

The results of the assessment and Cabka's responses are available on the CDP website. https://www.cdp.net/en/scores

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

