Elanders AB: Elanders publishes the 2023 Annual and Sustainability Report

Today, Monday March 25, 2024, Elanders is publishing its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023 on the company website www.elanders.com .

The Annual and Sustainability Report is distributed by mail to those shareholders who have actively ordered a printed version, certain customers and other interested parties.

Elanders AB (publ)

For further information please contact:

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on 25 March 2024.

Attachment