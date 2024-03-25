Anzeige
Atos International: Statement March 25

Paris, March 25, 2024

The company takes note of the comments made by David Layani, the representative of shareholder Onepoint. These comments are not binding on the company or its Board of Directors. Onepoint's plan has not been presented to the company's Board of Directors, who, if and when it is, will be able to analyze it and communicate its position in due course. A communication on Atos Group's 2023 results and next steps will take place on Tuesday morning, March 26.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations David Pierre-Kahn
investors@atos.net (mailto:investors@atos.net)
+33 6 28 51 45 96

Individual shareholders 0805 65 00 75



Press contact globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR - Atos - Statement 25 March 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/69699de0-236f-4e54-b4f9-ce308ac84825)

