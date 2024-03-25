Anzeige
Montag, 25.03.2024
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
25.03.2024 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 13/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-03-25 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT       MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.03.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.05.2024                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 19.03.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T     Extraordinary   TLN  
   09.04.2024                    General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 22.03.2024 - Tallinna Vesi TVE1T         Extraordinary   TLN  
   28.03.2024                    General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 22.03.2024 - Grab2Go GRB2G            Extraordinary   TLN  
   01.04.2024                    General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.03.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.03.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.03.2024 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Audited annual   RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R      report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 25.03.2024 - BluOr Bank BORA070029A        Audited annual   RIG  
   31.03.2024                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.03.2024 RATO kredito unija RTOB120029FA   Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.03.2024 INDEXO IDX1R             Annual General   RIG  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.03.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGB024029B             securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 25.03.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10       Public offering  TLN RIG
   15.04.2024                              VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 25.03.2024 - Citadele banka CBLBIPO        Public offering  TLN RIG
   03.04.2024                              VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.03.2024 TextMagic MAGIC           Audited annual   TLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.03.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L         Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.03.2024 KN Energies KNE1L          Audited annual   VLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.03.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T      Audited annual   TLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.03.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L           Audited annual   VLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.03.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L           Notice on General VLN  
                            meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2024 Inbank INBB060029A          Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2024 Inbank INBB055031A          Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited     Coupon payment   RIG  
         SUNBFLOT25FA             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2024 Inbank INBB090033A          Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Audited annual   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHC         report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R          Extraordinary   RIG  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2024 APF Holdings EGG           Investors event  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited     Coupon payment   RIG  
         SUNB110024FA             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 Tuul Mobility TUUL100027FA      Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 29.03.2024 -                    Trading holiday  TLN RIG
   01.04.2024                              VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 LHV Group LHVB105033A        Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI          Audited annual   VLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L        Interim report, 6 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L         Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L         Audited annual   VLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 Punktid Technologies PNKTD      Interim report,  TLN  
                            12 months        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 LITGRID LGD1L            Audited annual   VLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 LITGRID LGD1L            Notice on General VLN  
                            meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2024 Kauno energija KNR1L         Extraordinary   VLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2024 LHV Group LHVB060030A        Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2024 mogo MOGO110024A           Maturity date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2024 mogo MOGO110024A           Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2024 Coop Pank CPAB055031A        Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2024 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2024 Coffee Address Holding        Coupon payment   RIG  
         COFAD090025FA            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2024 Amber Beverage Holding AMBEFLOT27A  Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2024 Hestio HEST045027FA         Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA        Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
