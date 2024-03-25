Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 13/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-03-25 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Extraordinary TLN 09.04.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2024 - Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Extraordinary TLN 28.03.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2024 - Grab2Go GRB2G Extraordinary TLN 01.04.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Audited annual RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 - BluOr Bank BORA070029A Audited annual RIG 31.03.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 RATO kredito unija RTOB120029FA Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 INDEXO IDX1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB024029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10 Public offering TLN RIG 15.04.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 - Citadele banka CBLBIPO Public offering TLN RIG 03.04.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2024 TextMagic MAGIC Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 Inbank INBB055031A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment RIG SUNBFLOT25FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 Inbank INBB090033A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Audited annual TLN Horizon Capital NHC report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 APF Holdings EGG Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment RIG SUNB110024FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 Tuul Mobility TUUL100027FA Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 - Trading holiday TLN RIG 01.04.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 LHV Group LHVB105033A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 Punktid Technologies PNKTD Interim report, TLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 LITGRID LGD1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 LITGRID LGD1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2024 Kauno energija KNR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2024 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2024 mogo MOGO110024A Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2024 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2024 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2024 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2024 Coffee Address Holding Coupon payment RIG COFAD090025FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2024 Amber Beverage Holding AMBEFLOT27A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2024 Hestio HEST045027FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA Coupon payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.