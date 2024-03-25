Das Instrument P0X FR001400N1P4 PHARNEXT EO -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2024The instrument P0X FR001400N1P4 PHARNEXT EO -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2024Das Instrument 2XX NO0010716863 XXL ASA A NK -,40 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2024The instrument 2XX NO0010716863 XXL ASA A NK -,40 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2024Das Instrument 85X0 SE0016276752 BIOEXTRAX AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2024The instrument 85X0 SE0016276752 BIOEXTRAX AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2024Das Instrument DMN SE0005162880 DIAMYD MEDICAL B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2024The instrument DMN SE0005162880 DIAMYD MEDICAL B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2024Das Instrument K26 FR001400C2Z4 ENIBLOCK EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2024The instrument K26 FR001400C2Z4 ENIBLOCK EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2024Das Instrument RDT1 ES0172708234 GR.EZENTIS SA EO-,00013 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2024The instrument RDT1 ES0172708234 GR.EZENTIS SA EO-,00013 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2024